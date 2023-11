Posted: Nov 09, 2023 10:03 AMUpdated: Nov 09, 2023 12:40 PM

Ty Loftis

A 12-year-old Hominy girl has been found safe. Multiple agencies were searching for the juvenile on Wednesday night, who had last been seen in the Blackwood Circle Area on the north side of town.

The Hominy Police Department would also like to thank the Tulsa Police Department for lending a helping hand with their helicopter to find the missing girl.