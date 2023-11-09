Posted: Nov 09, 2023 9:48 AMUpdated: Nov 09, 2023 11:18 AM

Tom Davis

Bartlesville Aglow is coming together with other churches and organizations to demonstrate the love of Jesus Christ to our community and our fellow neighbors.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Deborah Doherty and Tabitha Monson invited everyone for a time of fun and fellowship with each other with "Love in Action: He is Here!" on Saturday, November 11, from 1p- 3pm at Unity Square at 300 SE Adams Blvd, in Bartlesville.

There will be music, cookies, and most of all, people of faith that you can talk with.