Posted: Nov 09, 2023 6:31 AMUpdated: Nov 09, 2023 11:08 AM

Tom Davis

Focus required! That was the message in our monthly podcast with US Senator James Lankford.

Lankford tells Bartlesville Radio that lawmakers need to focus on the govenment appropriations bills and get them done before next Friday's deadline to avoid a government shutdown.

Lankford also talked about the need to simply enforce the law when it comes to illegal border crossings. According to Lankford, 151 border crossers were found to be on the US terrorist watch list. He said, "That's just the ones we know about. There could be hundreds or even thousands more that got into our country illegally that aren't accounted for."

Senator Lankford has also been working on legislation to ensure that patients can finally benefit from lower-cost prescription medications instead of being forced to pay for higher-priced drugs solely because of pricing gimmicks used by PBMs, the drug pricing middlemen. This legislation would clearly establish pricing “tiers” to separate lower-cost biosimilar products from name-brand drugs so that patients pay less out of pocket for truly lower-priced drugs, therefore incentivizing prices to drop in order to get into the hands of patients.

“Under the current structure, Medicare Part D plans and PBMs often advantage higher-cost branded drugs—and charge beneficiaries based on inflated list prices, even when a biosimilar drug is on the market at a significant discount. That is, if the drug is even covered by insurance at all. Currently, many contracts explicitly block coverage for the most affordable biosimilars. That’s not right,” said Menendez. “My amendment in partnership with Senator Lankford will ensure seniors can finally benefit from lower-cost biosimilars instead of being forced to pay for higher-priced drugs solely because of pricing tactics used by the drug pricing middlemen. I also appreciate the Chair and Ranking Member’s commitment to including these provisions in the PBM package the Committee moves to the floor.”

The Better Mental Health Care, Lower-Cost Drugs, and Extenders Act included several of Lankford’s provisions, including protections for rural community independent pharmacies taken from his Protect Patient Access to Pharmacies Act. The package also contained the extension of many expiring programs, continued protection for physicians and safety-net hospitals from impending cuts, and policies to increase access to mental health services.