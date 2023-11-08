Posted: Nov 08, 2023 3:25 PMUpdated: Nov 08, 2023 3:25 PM

Chase McNutt

A Bartlesville man was seen in court on Wednesday on the charge of domestic abuse by strangulation. Paul Sherwood was arrested Tuesday, Nov. 7th after police arrived at an address on the 4700 block of NE Wisconsin Ave due to a disturbance call.

According to affidavit, the victim told police that she was arguing with Sherwood before Sherwood grabbed her neck and started allegedly choking her. Police reportedly saw visible signs of assault on the victim’s neck.

Sherwood was given a $25,000 bond and his next court date is set for Nov. 17th.