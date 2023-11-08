Posted: Nov 08, 2023 2:59 PMUpdated: Nov 08, 2023 2:59 PM

Ty Loftis

The Bartlesville Police Department continues to search for suspects who are wanted in connection with an armed robbery that took place on Windsor Way on Tuesday, October 24th.

A press release from the Bartlesville Police Department states that one juvenile male was arrested last week and since then, two more juvenile males have turned themselves in. Another male turned himself in at an earlier date.

On Wednesday, the Bartlesville Police Department served a search warrant at which time another juvenile was arrested in connection to the crime. This remains an ongoing investigation.