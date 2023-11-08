Posted: Nov 08, 2023 1:52 PMUpdated: Nov 08, 2023 1:53 PM

An 11-year old Bartlesville girl has been presented with a Merit Award from the Bartlesville Fire Department for helping to stop a fire at a neighbor’s home. Ella Wright also helped save the family dog.

Fire Chief David Topping presented the award to Wright on Monday night and said that once she saw smoke coming from the house, she was quick to take action:

“Without hesitation, she rushed across the street to a neighbor’s house, knocked on the door and instructed the resident to dial 911.”

Thanks to Wright’s quick actions, firefighters were able to extinguish the fire across the street.