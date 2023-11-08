Posted: Nov 08, 2023 1:49 PMUpdated: Nov 08, 2023 1:49 PM

Ty Loftis

This is the last week for citizens to donate food to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office for the annual Thanksgiving basket giveaway to families in need across the community. Here is Sheriff Scott Owen talking about why this is such a great program.

Turkeys, hams, carrots, peas and tomato soup are just a few things that need to be donated. You can drop those items off at the Sheriff’s Office, Boulevard Pharmacy or with Farmers Insurance Agent Kevin Lynch.