Posted: Nov 08, 2023 1:39 PMUpdated: Nov 08, 2023 1:44 PM

Ty Loftis

Arvest has announced a new Bank President for the Bartlesville location, effective February 1, 2024. David Nickel will replace Kim Moyer, who is retiring on January 31st.

Nickel, who has been around Bartlesville his entire life, said this is the opportunity of a life-time.

Nickel has been in banking for more than 20 years and spent the last 15 years at Arvest, where he is currently the Executive Vice President and Commercial Loan Manager. Nickel wanted to thank Moyer for her service as Bank President.