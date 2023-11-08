Posted: Nov 08, 2023 9:24 AMUpdated: Nov 08, 2023 9:24 AM

Tom Davis

Dating can be hard. Especially when your date happens to be a raging kleptomaniac, or your grandmother's bridge partner, or a mime.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, part of the Bartlesville High School cast of "Check Please!" and Miss Alison Roddy gave us a insight to the peformance that follows a series of blind dinner dates that couldn't get any worse -- until they do. Miss Roddy asked thetorically, "Could there possibly be a light at the end of the tunnel?"

You'll have to get your tickets quickly for this Black Box production that seats only 30 per show and is nestled in Miss Roddy's classroom. The tickets are $10 each but you'll also get served a small plate and a soft drink.