Posted: Nov 07, 2023 3:14 PMUpdated: Nov 07, 2023 3:14 PM

Chase McNutt

The City of Bartlesville's annual Arbor Day ceremony will be held at noon on Thursday, Nov. 9, at Douglass Park, 509 S.W. Bucy Ave. According to Parks Superintendent Bobby Robinson, the event, which is normally held in the spring, was moved this year due to ongoing drought conditions in the area.

The planting is required for the city to retain its status as a "Tree City USA," a title the City has proudly held for more than 30 consecutive years

"We are proud to celebrate our Arbor Day by the planting of this tree for the community to enjoy for years to come — and also to be a Tree City USA," Robinson said.