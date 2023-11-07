Posted: Nov 07, 2023 3:08 PMUpdated: Nov 07, 2023 3:08 PM

Ty Loftis

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt took a privately-funded trip to Israel last week with Texas Governor Greg Abbott where the two men met leaders of the country and visited with victims of the Hamas terrorist attack from last month. He told our news partners with the News on 6 that the trip was, “eye-opening.” Stitt said the only thing he could compare it to was something similar to the Holocaust.

Stitt is the first sitting Oklahoma Governor to visit Israel since Brad Henry in 2003.