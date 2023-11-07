Posted: Nov 07, 2023 11:45 AMUpdated: Nov 07, 2023 11:45 AM

Chase McNutt

The Dewey Bulldogger girls’ and boys’ basketball teams will host a dinner/bingo/auction fundraiser on Tuesday, Nov. 14th at the Washington County Fairgrounds. The dinner starts at 6 p.m. and bingo starts at 6:30 p.m.

Along with bingo, there will be mini games played throughout the evening. The prizes included with the night are gift certificates, tire rotations, gift baskets, tanning sessions, sports tickets and more. Dinner tickets are $6 a person and kids under the age of five get in free.

All proceeds go to the boys’ and girls’ basketball teams. For any questions, call Bulldogger boys head coach Lance Knight at 918-766-3733.