Posted: Nov 07, 2023 10:31 AMUpdated: Nov 07, 2023 10:31 AM

Ty Loftis

Pawhuska Public Schools will hold a Native American Day next Wednesday. Indian Camp Elementary and the Pawhuska Elementary School Cafeteria will be serving meat gravy, fry bread, green beans, potatoes and grape dumplings.

If you would like to eat with your child at school on that day, you are asked to call the school at 918-287-1265 by the end of the day. Meals will be served between 11 a.m. and noon. If you are interested in volunteering to make the fry bread and grape dumplings, you can call the school as well for more information.