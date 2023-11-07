Posted: Nov 07, 2023 9:36 AMUpdated: Nov 07, 2023 9:39 AM

Tom Davis

Mr. Curd also talked about the drought affecting Bartlesville and what may lie ahead if we don't see significant rainfall soon. He said that the City of Bartlesville currently sits at stage two of water restriction mandates, but those restrictions will likely be increased to stage three at some point next week.

Curd said the Bartlesville Water Resource Committee will meet on Thursday not only to discuss the short term reccomandations but also look at possible long term solutions to the water supply issue.