Posted: Nov 03, 2023 10:43 AMUpdated: Nov 03, 2023 10:48 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning.

After not approving the item last week because the Board wanted to have time to look over the estimate of needs and financial statements for the 2022-2023 fiscal year, they will look to approve that again this week.

There will be consideration to sign the schedule of expenditures for federal awards for the 2022-2023 fiscal year. The Board will also consider paying the owner’s rep fee directly from bond proceeds.

That meeting begins at 10 a.m. and is open to the public.