Topsoil moisture conditions across Kansas remain dry with 63% reported short or very short with only 34% reported as adequate.
Posted: Nov 03, 2023 6:49 AMUpdated: Nov 03, 2023 6:50 AM
No Kansas Counties Currently In Exceptional Drought
Sheri Garris
For the first time since March 2022, there are no Kansas counties listed as being in an “exceptional drought.”
The National Weather Service in Wichita says that with the recent rains across the state that drought conditions have improved, though parts of Elk, Chautauqua, Wilson, and Montgomery counties in southeast Kansas remain in severe drought conditions. Many cities and towns in those counties remain under water emergencies or water advisories.
