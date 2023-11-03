News
ConocoPhillips Reports Third-Quarter 2023 Results; Announces 14% Increase in Quarterly Ordinary Dividend
Tom Davis
ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) today reported third-quarter 2023 earnings of $2.8 billion, or $2.32 per share, compared with third-quarter 2022 earnings of $4.5 billion, or $3.55 per share. Excluding special items, third-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings were $2.6 billion, or $2.16 per share, compared with third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $4.6 billion, or $3.60 per share. Special items for the current quarter were primarily comprised of a benefit related to the reversal of a tax reserve and a gain associated with the divestiture of a Lower 48 equity investment.
Third-Quarter Highlights and Recent Announcements
- Increased the quarterly ordinary dividend by 14% to $0.58 per share.
- Completed the purchase of the remaining 50% interest in Surmont in October for approximately $2.7 billion as well as future contingent payments of up to $0.4 billion CAD ($0.3 billion).
- Achieved first steam at Surmont Pad 267 and startup at the second phase of Montney’s central processing facility (CPF2) in Canada.
- Reached first production ahead of schedule in October at Tommeliten A and partner-operated Breidablikk and Kobra East & Gekko in Norway and partner-operated Bohai Phase 4B in China.
- Further diversified LNG portfolio by signing a 15-year throughput agreement for approximately 1.5 million tonnes per annum of regasification at the Gate LNG Terminal in the Netherlands.
- Delivered company and Lower 48 production of 1,806 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBOED) and 1,083 MBOED, respectively.
- Generated cash provided by operating activities of $5.4 billion and cash from operations (CFO) of $5.5 billion.
- Distributed $2.6 billion to shareholders through a three-tier framework, including $1.3 billion through the ordinary dividend and variable return of cash (VROC) and $1.3 billion through share repurchases.
- Ended the quarter with cash and short-term investments of $9.7 billion, which included proceeds from long-term debt issuances of $2.7 billion to fund the Surmont acquisition.
