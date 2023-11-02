Posted: Nov 02, 2023 1:54 PMUpdated: Nov 02, 2023 1:54 PM

Ty Loftis

The ninth season of “Osiyo, Voices of the Cherokee People,” has been released this week. This is a series that features Cherokee stories through a new format and schedule. Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. had this to say on the importance of storytelling.

“From time immemorial, Cherokee people have shared stories to pass on our history and values. The tools of storytelling have changed in the modern world, but the need to tell our stories is no less important.”

The documentary series shares stories on the people, places and history of the Cherokee Nation. The first episode debuts on Thursday at 7 p.m. on osiyo.tv.