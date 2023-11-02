Posted: Nov 02, 2023 1:13 PMUpdated: Nov 02, 2023 4:43 PM

Nathan Thompson

Dewey High School Senior Grace Gay has been named one of the Patriot Auto Students of the Month for October, presented by Truity Credit Union and Bartlesville Radio.

Grace is a member of Key Club, serving as an officer for multiple years, including president. She serves on the yearbook staff, is the manager for the Dewey football team, the senior class vice president and is active in Student Council. Grace is also a student intern in a Kindergarten class at Dewey Elementary School and an office aide at the high school.

But it is her service back to the community and caring for kids that really sets her apart

Grace stays very active with her school peers, church family at Dewey First Baptist Church and in the community. She helps set up the Snowball Dance and the Homecoming Dance, an Easter egg hunt at church, sorting school supplies for Pack the Backpacks, helping set-up the Cow Thieves and Outlaws Event at Woolaroc, and volunteering time at Sooner Junior Minature Golf.

Dewey High School Principal Josh Stowe says Grace is an incredible example for other students.

"Grace is just a fantastic young lady in the classroom and in the halls of DHS," Stowe said. "She is a model student for her teachers and her peers. Teachers describe being around her as a dream because she's so receptive to feedback, has an amazing attitude and does great work."

Grace will be honored along with several other extraordinary students and athletes in May at Patriot Auto's Night of Scholars and Champions at Oklahoma Wesleyan University, where thousands of dollars worth of scholarships will be awarded and the Student of the Year will be named. The Student of the Year will walk away with the keys to a brand new car, presented by Patriot Auto.

October's Students of the Month. Grace says she is honored to be selected as one of