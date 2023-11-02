Posted: Nov 02, 2023 10:40 AMUpdated: Nov 02, 2023 11:13 AM

Ty Loftis

It was recently announced at a Gaming and Enterprise Board Meeting that the Osage Casino and Hotel just to the west of Bartlesville will open on Thursday, November 16th. The current Bartlesville location will close next Wednesday to get ready for the grand opening of the new location.

Osage Casino CEO Kimberly Pearson said when they held the ribbon cutting ceremony for the Osage Casino and Hotel in Pawhuska that this had been a long time coming.

Much like they did for the grand opening for the Pawhuska location, Tribal members will have the opportunity to tour the facility the night before. The official grand opening will be at 10 a.m.