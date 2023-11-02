Posted: Nov 02, 2023 10:16 AMUpdated: Nov 02, 2023 4:01 PM

Chase McNutt

A Bartlesville man was seen in Washington County Court on Wednesday on the charge of Arson in the first degree. Jeffery Bowers was arrested on Oct. 22nd after he burned a house on SE Wyandotte Ave. to the ground. When officers arrived, EMS personnel had told police that Bowers was the responsible party.

They said that Bowers stated that he was sorry but that he was tired of being harassed by Angels and “other things in the house." According to an affidavit, Bowers told officers that he poured a gasoline trail through the residence before igniting it with a lighter.

Bowers said he was unsure of anyone being in the home but did not check before lighting the house on fire. It was also discovered that Bowers was out on an outstanding warrant for a felony stalking charge from earlier this year.

Bowers was given a $100,000 bond and his next court date is set for Nov. 17th.