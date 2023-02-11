News
Midday Lake Levels 11-2-23
Hulah Lake
1.05 ft BELOW normal
Pool elevation is 731.95 feet on 02NOV2023 10:00 hours.
At this elevation the total amount of water stored in Hulah Lake is 14188 acre-feet.
Reservoir release is 8 cubic feet per second on Thursday 02Nov2023 10:00.
Conservation pool is 84.55% full.
Copan Lake
7.33 ft BELOW normal
Pool elevation is 702.67 feet on 02NOV2023 11:00 hours.
At this elevation the total amount of water stored in Copan Lake is 12671 acre-feet.
Reservoir release is 5 cubic feet per second on Thursday 02Nov2023 10:00.
Conservation pool is 35.37% full.
