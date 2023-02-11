Posted: Nov 02, 2023 10:07 AMUpdated: Nov 02, 2023 10:13 AM

Tom Davis

Hulah Lake

1.05 ft BELOW normal

Pool elevation is 731.95 feet on 02NOV2023 10:00 hours.

At this elevation the total amount of water stored in Hulah Lake is 14188 acre-feet.

Reservoir release is 8 cubic feet per second on Thursday 02Nov2023 10:00.

Conservation pool is 84.55% full.

Copan Lake

7.33 ft BELOW normal

Pool elevation is 702.67 feet on 02NOV2023 11:00 hours.

At this elevation the total amount of water stored in Copan Lake is 12671 acre-feet.

Reservoir release is 5 cubic feet per second on Thursday 02Nov2023 10:00.

Conservation pool is 35.37% full.