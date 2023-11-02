Posted: Nov 02, 2023 10:00 AMUpdated: Nov 02, 2023 10:00 AM

Nathan Thompson

Artificial Intelligence, also known as AI, promises to help people handle routine jobs and make lives easier. But screenwriters and actors have protested the potential for AI to displace them, and teachers have to spot essays written by chat bots, not students. There's even a worry that AI-driven “Deep Fakes” may corrupt the political ads for our next election cycle.

What are AI and Deep Fakes? Keith Naylor and Gordon Stallings will explain, and talk about some advances in AI that threaten to damage the credibility of audio and video recordings. They will present some astonishing examples of video trickery and will suggest ways to spot fakes.

Join the League of Women Voters of Bartlesville at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9 at Bartlesville Public Library in Room C (downstairs).

The event is free and all are welcome.