Posted: Nov 01, 2023 3:07 PMUpdated: Nov 01, 2023 3:07 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Bartlesville High School Bruin Brigade placed fourth in Class 6A2 on Saturday during the Oklahoma Bandmasters Association Class 6A1-6A2 Championships in Broken Arrow.

You can catch the band’s show “Mountaineer” for the last time this season during a special free performance at 7 p.m. Thursday at Custer Stadium.

Choctaw High School placed first in Class 6A2 and Broken Arrow High School placed first in Class 6A1. Inclement weather caused the finals competition to be canceled. Based on preliminary scores, the Pride of Broken Arrow was named the State Champion for the 21st year in a row.