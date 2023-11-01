Posted: Nov 01, 2023 3:04 PMUpdated: Nov 01, 2023 3:04 PM

Chase McNutt

Bartlesville Public Schools is set to host a district wide job fair on Nov. 8 from 4:00-5:30 p.m. in the Bartlesville High School Commons. Jobs include school psychologists, speech pathologists, support positions and more.

Positions are open for certified teachers and support staff as well for 2024-25 vacancies. If interested, candidates should bring several copies of their resume. Open positions can be found at applitrack.com/bpsok/onlineapp.

Bartlesville High School is located at 1700 Hillcrest Dr., Bartlesville, OK 74003. To reach the Commons, enter North of the Freshman Academy entrance on Shawnee Avenue.