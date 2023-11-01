Posted: Nov 01, 2023 2:50 PMUpdated: Nov 01, 2023 2:51 PM

Nathan Thompson

Firefighters in Verdigris are responding to a house fire at East Bidwell Drive.

Photos from the scene show a good amount of smoke though it's not clear at this time what caused the fire. Our partners at News On 6 have confirmed that the house is the same location where two people died in a murder-suicide in April 2023.

This is a developing story. CLICK HERE FOR UPDATES