Posted: Nov 01, 2023 2:40 PMUpdated: Nov 01, 2023 2:40 PM

Nathan Thompson

A Chelsea woman was sentenced Wednesday to 6 months in federal prison for one count of conversion of benefits by representative payee and one count of making a false statement.

Arvella Evyon Downing, 55, was sentenced to 6 months followed by 3 years of supervised release. She was further ordered to pay $28,368 in restitution.

“Downing not only abused her position as a guardian, but she also stole

thousands of dollars in Social Security benefits from children,” said U.S. Attorney Clint J. Johnson.

According to court documents, Downing pleaded guilty on Mar. 3, 2023. She admitted from on or about Oct. 1, 2019, through on or about Sept. 30, 2020, that she made application to receive Social Security benefits on behalf of three minor children. She received approximately $28,368 and claimed that she spent it on housing, clothing, education, medical and dental expenses, recreation, or personal items.

In a related indictment, Downing’s boyfriend, Keith Alan Schulze pleaded guilty on Mar. 3, 2023, to child neglect in Indian Country and will be sentenced at a later date.

Downing was permitted to remain on bond and voluntarily surrender to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.

The FBI and the Social Security Administration-Office of the Inspector General investigated the case.