Posted: Nov 01, 2023 10:06 AMUpdated: Nov 01, 2023 10:06 AM

Nathan Thompson

A Skiatook man was injured early Wednesday morning following a collision in Tulsa County.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says 21-year-old Brian Pollard, of Skiatook, was attempting to elude law enforcement at approximately 1:15 a.m. Wednesday, when he failed to negotiate a left curve on 106th Street North, just west of Peoria Avenue. The 2014 Mercedes Pollard was driving departed the roadway, struck a bridge and overturned.

Pollard was transported via ambulance to a Tulsa hospital in critical condition with head and trunk internal injuries. OHP says Pollard was driving under the influence and was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.