Posted: Oct 31, 2023 4:47 PMUpdated: Oct 31, 2023 4:47 PM

Chase McNutt

A Copan man was seen in court on Tuesday on the charges of driving under the influence of a drug, unlawful possession of paraphernalia, and operating without proper tag. Brandon Jacobson was arrested on Monday, Oct. 30th after an officer pulled him over for erratic driving.

According to an affidavit, the officer reported that Jacobson had dilated pupils, was hyperactive and had rapid eye movement. Jacobson did admit in the stop that he had gotten high earlier in the day but not recently. He was subjected to a field sobriety test after consenting, and allegedly performed poorly.

Officers located a black metal box from his vehicle that contained a used syringe and a zip lock baggie containing methamphetamine. It was also discovered that the vehicle tag was registered to a ’95 Jeep that expired in 2018, and the vehicle he was pulled over in was a ’07 Silverado.

Jacobson was given a $15,000 bond and his next court date is set for Nov. 15th.