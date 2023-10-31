Posted: Oct 31, 2023 2:30 PMUpdated: Oct 31, 2023 3:17 PM

Nathan Thompson

Gov. Kevin Stitt made his annual visit to the Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce State of the State Forum on Tuesday to share his views on important issues impacting Oklahoma.

The governor says he always enjoys Bartlesville and the important role the community has in the state.

While this is his final term in office, Stitt says he has four priorities that he wishes to continue working on, even though there are different views among Republicans and Democrats on how to accomplish those goals. He says he will encourage the state Legislature to continue working on those issues.

The governor acknowledged there have been differences of opinion between his administration and Native American tribes in the aftermath of the U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt decision. He says there is also a pending case at the state Supreme Court dealing with whether or not Native Americans should have to pay state taxes. The governor says he is trying to protect all Oklahomans, regardless of race, to make sure everyone is treated equally.

Listen to "Gov Kevin Stitt at Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce Forum" on Spreaker.