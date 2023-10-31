Posted: Oct 31, 2023 2:23 PMUpdated: Oct 31, 2023 4:00 PM

Chase McNutt / BPD Capt. Daniel Elkins

An arrest has been made in a case involving a group of juveniles who entered a Bartlesville home and assaulted another juvenile inside the home earlier this month.

Residents at the home reported that seven individuals, at least some of whom were armed, entered the home at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 24 and went into a juvenile resident's room, where the victim was beaten and robbed.

Bartlesville Police Department officers and BPD Criminal Investigation Division investigators worked several hundred hours in the last seven days to investigate the incident. During the investigation, multiple videos from various surveillance systems were obtained, laying a foundation of facts that resulted in multiple search warrants being served at one of the suspects' residence and vehicles.

On Oct. 31, the suspect was taken into custody and has been charged as a Youthful Offender. The investigation has revealed that this incident was not a random crime but rather an ongoing dispute between two groups of juveniles.

Legal process has been submitted to the 11th Judicial District Attorney’s office for potential charges regarding several other juveniles in connection with this incident.