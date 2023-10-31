Posted: Oct 31, 2023 1:58 PMUpdated: Oct 31, 2023 1:59 PM

Ty Loftis

Central Middle School competed at their first VEX robotics tournament of the year and came away victorious on Saturday.

Payson Winward, Karsten Proctor, Everett Ellis and Kamren Wosel won the high skills score trophy. Andrew Pan, Zac Vivian, Kayden Swisher and Melody Gao were ranked first after the qualifying rounds and as a result got to merge with Winward, Proctor, Ellis and Wosel. After facing several single elimination rounds, the coalition became tournament champions.

This year's robotics team is coached by Lolly Williams and Renate Salerno.

(Photo Courtesy Bartlesville Public Schools.)