Posted: Oct 31, 2023 5:52 AMUpdated: Oct 31, 2023 5:52 AM

Tom Davis

As of 6am.,Tuesday, October 31, 2023, no rain has fallen in the last 24 hours near our lakes.

Hulah Lake

1.00 ft BELOW normal

Pool elevation is 732.0 feet on 31OCT2023 06:00 hours.

At this elevation the total amount of water stored in Hulah Lake is 14300 acre-feet.

Reservoir release is 12 cubic feet per second on Tuesday 31Oct2023 06:00.

Conservation pool is 85.22% full.

Copan Lake