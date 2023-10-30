Posted: Oct 30, 2023 3:13 PMUpdated: Oct 30, 2023 3:13 PM

Ty Loftis

Under new business at Monday's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, Dalton Higgins with Higgins Construction Management LLC informed the Board that they had received quotes to remove a metal building by the courthouse. This needs to be removed so that construction can begin on the courthouse annex, as Higgins explains.

There are currently some valuable things in that building that the county needs. Higgins talks about what is being done with those items right now.

The Board approved Harrison's Hardscaping to remove the metal building for $2,500.