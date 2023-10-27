Posted: Oct 27, 2023 1:17 PMUpdated: Oct 27, 2023 1:19 PM

Ty Loftis

An orange alert notification system is up and running allowing for Oklahoma residents to sign-up to receive text notifications when a prisoner has escaped.

Rave Mobile Safety has created the text message network for the Oklahoma Department of Corrections and citizens will have the ability to receive notifications from certain facilities. The idea of the alert system came from Katie Edelen, who was in high school at the time. For more information, go to orangealert.ok.gov.