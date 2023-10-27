Posted: Oct 27, 2023 9:19 AMUpdated: Oct 27, 2023 9:30 AM

Tom Davis

KWON 1400/93.3/95.1 – KYFM 100.1 – KRIG 104.9 – KPGM 1500/99.1 invites you to shop at Home for the Holidays and shop the stores with the green tree on their doors as we present Green Country Christmas 2023!

You can win prizes when you shop and play at our local businesses when you get your little green tickets. We'll begin calling our weekly prizes November 13 with the grand prize giveaways take place Dec 19.

You can be one of the first to get your Green Country Christmas tickets at the Cherokee Casino. Your Favorite Music 100.1 KYFM will be on site from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. to pass out tickets for your chance to win cash or merchandise prizes during Green Country Christmas.You can get your tickets just inside the door across from the Player's Club.