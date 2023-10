Posted: Oct 20, 2023 12:21 PMUpdated: Oct 20, 2023 12:21 PM

Ty Loftis

Coming up next Tuesday, the Pawhuska wrestling team is holding an indian taco benefit fundraiser at the upper elementary cafeteria. Admission is $10 for the event and you can reach out to individual wrestlers to get a ticket.

The event will run from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Pawhuska's first home match will be at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, December 12.