Posted: Oct 19, 2023 1:59 PMUpdated: Oct 19, 2023 1:59 PM

Ty Loftis

Family fall boxes are available through the Osage Nation Childcare and Development Service Center. Included in each box is hand sanitizer, kleenex, cleaning wipes, recipes and children's books.

This is a service of the Community Outreach Program and hopes to promote wellness and a healthy start to the fall season. Those with children living in Osage County under the age of 12 are eligible. The deadline to request a box is Friday, November 3rd. For more information, call 918-287-5591.