Posted: Oct 19, 2023 10:00 AMUpdated: Oct 19, 2023 10:00 AM

Ty Loftis

Mexico Viejo is now having kids happy hour from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday’s through Friday’s. Anything on the kids menu between those hours is $2.99.

Mexico Viejo is located at 201 SE Washington Blvd. in Bartlesville. If interested in take-out, call 918-608-9150.