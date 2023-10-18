Posted: Oct 18, 2023 2:40 PMUpdated: Oct 18, 2023 2:40 PM

Ty Loftis

The Employee Advisory Committee for the City of Bartlesville named Matt Solenberger as the employee of the month for October. Solenberger is a network administrator for the Bartlesville Police Department and was nominated by his co-worker Billy McCall, who had the following to say of Solenberger's work ethic:

“Matt goes above and beyond to get issues fixed promptly and often stops the smaller projects he is working on to fix issues that I have. The issues that I have affect the entire police department and our daily operations. Without Matt being able to correct these issues in a timely manner, the police department would not be able to operate as smoothly as it does.”

Solenberger gets an extra eight hours of vacation, $25 in chamber buck and a gift certificate.

(Photo Courtesy of City of Bartlesville.)