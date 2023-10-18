Posted: Oct 18, 2023 9:49 AMUpdated: Oct 18, 2023 9:49 AM

Tom Davis

Elder Care is celebrating its 40th year in Northeastern Oklahoma on Elder Care on November 11th which is their Giving Day 2023 with their Setting New Heights Fundraising Breakfast.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Angie Thompson said Elder Care is inviting new and loyal friends to help them reach their $50,000 fundraising goal and make donations to Elder Care on November 11 in support of the aging adults we serve. Former Oklahoma Representative and NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine will be our guest speaker!

The 40-Year Celebration & Giving Day Fundraising Breakfast is Saturday, November 11, 2023, from 9:30 am – 11:30 am at Tri County Tech Event Center

Tickets available online through October 28 or by calling (918) 336-8500.

Individual tickets for the light breakfast with general admission cost $50, and $75 each for reserved seating with commemorative merchandise.