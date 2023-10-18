Posted: Oct 18, 2023 9:22 AMUpdated: Oct 18, 2023 9:22 AM

Nathan Thompson

Agape Mission will receive a boost in funding thanks to a $4,000 donation from the Arvest Foundation.

Arvest commercial loan manager David Nickel presented the check to Sherri Smith, executive director of Agape Mission.

“We are happy to present this check on behalf of the Arvest Foundation to Agape Mission,” Nickel said. “Agape fills a daily need to feed the hungry in our community and we know this grant will be put to great use.”

The funds from the donation will go toward the cost to prepare approximately 4,000 meals per month that Agape currently provides.

“We are so thankful for the Arvest Foundation for the help with funds to purchase food and supplies, as well as to sometimes help a client with a need that is not covered by any other resource,” Smith said. “With food prices on a continual climb and our number of people needing help also on the rise, these funds help us so much!! Thank you to the Arvest Foundation!”

With the mission of feeding the hungry, the hurting and the homeless in the Washington County area with dignity and love, Agape Mission was founded in 2000 to serve hot meals to community members in need. In addition to hot meals served onsite, Agape also has its Food-for-Kids program to provide a sack of food to students to have on the weekends when kids might not have access to the food normally received as part of the free and reduced meal program at school.