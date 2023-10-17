Posted: Oct 17, 2023 3:20 PMUpdated: Oct 17, 2023 3:20 PM

Nathan Thompson

The city of Bartlesville remains in Stage 2 of the Water Shortage Ordinance, according to lake level readings on Monday.

The city says the overall water supply dropped to 60.8%, compared to 62.3% last week and the weighted water supply remaining is at 78.8%, down more than a percentage point from the previous week. Hulah Lake is at 88%, Hudson Lake is at 73.3% and Copan Lake is down to 39.1%. The Caney River continues to flow at 100%.

With Stage 2 still in effect, Bartlesville residents are only allowed to use outdoor water sprinklers twice per week — with even numbered addresses able to use sprinklers on Tuesdays and Saturdays, odd numbered addresses on Wednesdays and Sundays. Using a hand-held hose or water can with non-potable or rain water is still permitted.

Additionally, residents are unable to wash their vehicles unless they go to a car wash and all outdoor washing of homes, sidewalks and patios is also prohibited.

Graphic courtesy City of Bartlesville