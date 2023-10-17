Posted: Oct 17, 2023 3:10 PMUpdated: Oct 17, 2023 3:10 PM

Ty Loftis

The Marjorie Tallchief Statue is having a re-dedication ceremony next Sunday and will be reunited with the Five Moons at the Tulsa Historical Society and Museum. The original statue was stolen last year from the Five Moons Sculpture Garden.

Representatives from the Osage Nation and other Tribal leaders will be on hand, as will Maria Tallchief's daughter and other special dignitaries. Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum will also proclaim Sunday, October 29th, 2023 as Maria and Marjorie Tallchief Day.

Maria and Marjorie were both talented ballet dancers, as Maria is considered the first American major prima ballerina. She is one of a few women who have been on the United States quarter. The event begins at 1 p.m. and for more questions, call 918-770-3931.