Posted: Oct 16, 2023 3:24 PMUpdated: Oct 16, 2023 3:25 PM

Chase McNutt

This Monday morning’s commissioner meeting was dedicated almost solely to talking courthouse improvements as all but two bullet points on the agenda pertained to that topic.

The meeting started with the requesting of ARPA funds for services to be put to use on courthouse flooring. Nowata County Clerk Kay Spurgeon gives her update on the flooring situation at the courthouse.

The commissioners also approved the use of ARPA funds for the replacing of courthouse doors.

The commissioners will meet again next Monday at the Nowata County Courthouse Annex at 9 am and the meeting is open to the public.