Posted: Oct 16, 2023 3:22 PMUpdated: Oct 16, 2023 4:52 PM

Chase McNutt

A Washington County man was seen in court on Monday on multiple cases, including burglary in the 2nd degree after felony conviction (AFC) of two or more felonies, grand larceny afc, knowingly stealing stolen property, and actual physical control (APC) of motor vehicle under the influence. Jase Murguia was one of three gentlemen that were seen on video surveillance burglarizing a Bartlesville on Sep. 18th.

Murguia was arrested on Sep. 18th just hours after burgling the victim’s house when he was found unconscious in his running vehicle in the Homeland parking lot on Frank Phillips Blvd. Officers discovered an opened three-fourths full prescription bottle of Promethazine syrup in the car. Police would also find some paraphernalia the victim identified as his that was stolen earlier that day.

On Oct. 13th, police discovered that Murguia has an outstanding warrant in the state of Illinois as well. Due to these factors, Murguia was given an aggregate bond of $60,000 for all three cases. His next court date is set for Tuesday, Oct. 17th.