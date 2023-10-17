Posted: Oct 16, 2023 2:04 PMUpdated: Oct 16, 2023 2:04 PM

Nathan Thompson

U.S. Sen. Markwayne Mullin will host his next telephone town hall event for all Oklahomans at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. During the call, Mullin will provide a legislative update and answer live questions from constituents.

“Tomorrow’s telephone town hall event will be a great way for Oklahomans across the state to receive a timely update on my work in Washington and speak with me directly about the issues that matter most to them,” Mullin said. “We’ll be discussing border security, the war in Israel, inflation, government funding, and much more. I encourage all Oklahomans to join this important conversation, and I look forward to answering your questions.”

Details for participating in the call are below

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023

Time: 6:30 p.m. CT

Dial In: 855-614-0277

Note: Due to the anticipated size of this event, all participating Oklahomans are encouraged to dial into the telephone town hall at least 5-10 minutes early to get connected.