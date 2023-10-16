Posted: Oct 16, 2023 1:38 PMUpdated: Oct 16, 2023 1:38 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage County Sheriff's Office is looking for assistance in identifying a subject who is wanted in connection to breaking into a car over the weekend.

Early Sunday morning, the suspect is seen on camera breaking into a vehicle in the Sand Springs area and the sheriff's office urges anyone that has any information, no matter how big or small, to come forward and share it so that the individual can be caught.

The targeted areas in Sand Springs were around N. 177th W. Ave. on Osprey Dr. and in the area of Highway 97 near White Oak Way. If you have any information, you are asked to call 918-287-3131.

(Photo Courtesy Osage County Sheriff's Office Facebook Page.)