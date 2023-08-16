Posted: Aug 16, 2023 1:50 PMUpdated: Aug 16, 2023 1:50 PM

Ty Loftis

In early May, a groundbreaking ceremony was held to commemorate the development of a new counseling center for the Osage Nation that will offer primary residential treatment. Progress on the project has gone well throughout the summer and Osage Nation Health Systems CEO Mark Rogers recently released this statement.

The Osage Nation Counseling Center will be available to help both adults and children and will be able to help citizens in a wide array of issues. The complex is being built to the west of downtown Pawhuska.