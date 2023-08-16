Posted: Aug 16, 2023 1:33 PMUpdated: Aug 16, 2023 1:33 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Oklahoma Tax Commission says it is preparing to implement and administer the Oklahoma Parental Choice Tax Credit Act.

This measure, known as House Bill 1934, was signed into law by Gov. Kevin Stitt on May 25, and will be effective for tax year 2024.

The Tax Commission says it is working with the Oklahoma State Department of Education to identify a list of eligible accredited private schools.

The Commission says a running list of “Frequently Asked Questions” has been compiled for taxpayer awareness.

The agency says it will have a webpage dedicated to providing more information on the Parental Choice Tax Credit in the coming weeks.